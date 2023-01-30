A federal bank awarded senior staff $104 million in pandemic bonuses and pay raises, even as it reported a net loss and customers struggled with “extreme hardship,” records show. Access To Information figures obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) tracked COVID-19 perks paid by the Business Development Bank.

“The federal Crown corporation should not have doled out big bonuses and higher pay while Canadians were losing their businesses,” Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF, said in a statement. The rewards were paid to staff in 2020 and 2021, according to accounts.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

