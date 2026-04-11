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Federal briefing says housing crisis mainly affects non-homeowners as prices surge

Liberal Housing Minister Gregor Robertson
Liberal Housing Minister Gregor RobertsonIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Cdnpoli
Housing
Gregor Robertson
Department of Housing

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