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Federal Budget 2026 backs Pacific Link pipeline, oil and gas tax breaks

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne on November 5, 2026.
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne on November 5, 2026. Image credit: CPAC screenshot
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Cdnpoli
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Oil
Trans Mountain
Canada Energy Regulator
Pathways
Abpol
Cdnpol
Federal Budget
Francois-Philippe Champagne
Major Projects Office
Budget 2026
Pathways CCS Project
Pacific Link
federal budget 2026