Trudeau bike lanes

The Liberal budget set aside $100 billion to build bike lanes along the entire length of the Trans Canada Hwy., the Western Standard has learned.

The plan involves taking an existing lane, where there are currently more than two, and repurposing it into bike lanes. Traffic lights will be set up in areas where the TCH has only one lane each way and traffic will be forced to drive in alternate 15-minute stretches.

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

April 1 should be a day to honour our fearless leader, Justin Trudeau.

I propose that we name April 1 as 'Justin Trudeau Day'. Since his birthday is December 25, Christmas Day, cannot be used. April 1 is the logical choice for 'Justin Trudeau Day'.

