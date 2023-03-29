The Trudeau government has pledged another $2.4 billion loan to Ukraine, putting the total money spent on Ukraine at $8 billion.
On July 21, the Ukraine government defaulted on its foreign debts.
“The brave people of Ukraine have reminded us we must never take our freedom and democracy for granted,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told the Commons.
Freeland’s budget document A Made in Canada Plan said current loans, grants, and military aid to Ukrainians totalled $5.4 billion, with “an additional loan of $2.4 billion for 2023.”
Cabinet also proposed an additional $200 million in military aid and $84.8 million in civilian aid, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Canada’s financial support for Ukraine helped the government continue to operate in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion, including by paying pensions and delivering essential government services to Ukrainians, purchasing fuel to get through the winter and restoring damaged energy infrastructure,” said the budget document.
Freeland spoke of “my cousins in Ukraine” in pledging ongoing aid. “We know that is really important,” Freeland told reporters August 25.
“We are going to continue with that support. We are going to continue with military support to Ukraine.”
“It’s one thing to promise the money,” said Freeland.
“It’s another thing for that money to hit Ukrainian bank accounts. You don’t need to trust me about this.”
“It’s only Ukrainians who are fighting and dying,” said Freeland.
“So I am really humbled when it comes to how much we should all respect Ukraine and recognize their extreme courage and their extreme sacrifice. Canada is supporting Ukraine with financial assistance.”
“I speak to Ukrainian government leaders very regularly,” said Freeland.
“There is rarely a day when I don’t speak to a Ukrainian cabinet minister in Ukraine. That includes conversations I’ve had on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.”
“So I am in very close touch with the leaders of Ukraine and so are very many members of our government,” said Freeland.
“The government of Ukraine and the people of Ukraine know the government of Canada and the people of Canada are strong supporters of Ukraine, that we recognize this fight is not just Ukraine’s fight.”
“Ukraine is fighting for its sovereignty and for its democracy, but Ukraine is also fighting for democracy around the world,” said Freeland.
Liberal MP Yvan Baker (Etobicoke-Centre, ON), chair of Parliament’s Canada-Ukraine Friendship Group, earlier told the Commons Finance committee Canadians must ensure “Putin doesn’t win” in Ukraine.
“It touches us because we see a free and independent country being invaded unjustly,” said Baker, whose maternal grandfather emigrated from Bukovyna in 1949.
“It’s so important that I think we take the steps necessary to make sure Vladimir Putin doesn’t win,” said Baker.
“I am of Ukrainian descent. My grandparents, like so many people of Ukrainian descent, risked their lives and lost loved ones to that desire for freedom and independence, and of course, those of Ukrainian ancestry are touched by this very personally.”
