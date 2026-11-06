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Federal budget leaves Ontario taxpayers covering the bill

Carney’s $62.3-billion deficit and new spending do little to ease Ontario’s tariff-hit industries or its own $16.9-billion shortfall.
Francois-Philippe Champagne announced the federal budget on Thursday night
Francois-Philippe Champagne announced the federal budget on Thursday nightCPAC
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Tariffs
Ontario taxpayers
2026 Federal Budget