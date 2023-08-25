CBSA badge

A British man set to be deported because of serious criminality gets to stay in Canada for a little longer because the judge wondered if using gender-neutral pronouns in a government document violated his rights. 

“One of my questions is this: is gender identification a protected right under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” said Federal Court of Canada Justice Richard Bell at a hearing. 

(2) comments

Mila
Mila

Absolute mockery of the criminal justice system. This should be on an SNL skit. But alas, this is happening in real-time, in real-life.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Oh come on...ship him OUT already...

