Isolation Hotel

Rebekah Brant Garcia, with the Salvation Army, lays out a meal package on February 1 ahead of the arrival of guests at a hotel converted into a voluntary COVID-19 isolation facility near Pearson Airport.

 Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said it is disappointed the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed its appeal about quarantine hotels. 

“In Spencer v Canada and Bexte v Canada, the court found that the appeal was moot and refused to hear it on the basis the orders mandating the hotel stays were no longer in effect, and that there was therefore no longer a ‘live controversy’ between the parties,” said the JCCF in a Tuesday statement. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Jasper425
Jasper425

This is so discouraging. The courts no longer can be trusted as they uphold the corruption of the governments. Charter rights seem to mean nothing.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

As if we needed another example to how infinitely corrupted our courts are

Canada is definitely a banana republic

Creepy Little Dictator
Creepy Little Dictator

In other words the government can do anything it wants as long as it suspends or ends the policy before the court case ends.

PersonOne
PersonOne

The JCCF said this decision is disappointing and concerning because “it permits government actions that severely violated Canadians’ Charter rights to go unaddressed because of the passage of time and the government’s choice to not continue those particular Charter violating actions.” It said this dismissal will “permit governments to continue with future unprecedented draconian measures against Canadians without judicial checks and balances.”

We would never have had a Nuremburg code if this is how they thought back then.

