Rebekah Brant Garcia, with the Salvation Army, lays out a meal package on February 1 ahead of the arrival of guests at a hotel converted into a voluntary COVID-19 isolation facility near Pearson Airport.
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said it is disappointed the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed its appeal about quarantine hotels.
“In Spencer v Canada and Bexte v Canada, the court found that the appeal was moot and refused to hear it on the basis the orders mandating the hotel stays were no longer in effect, and that there was therefore no longer a ‘live controversy’ between the parties,” said the JCCF in a Tuesday statement.
The statement said the Federal Court of Appeal could have heard the appeal as a matter of public interest, despite there being a lack of live controversy between the parties, but it exercised its discretion to not hear it.
The JCCF said this decision is disappointing and concerning because “it permits government actions that severely violated Canadians’ Charter rights to go unaddressed because of the passage of time and the government’s choice to not continue those particular Charter violating actions.” It said this dismissal will “permit governments to continue with future unprecedented draconian measures against Canadians without judicial checks and balances.”
“There are instances such as these where Canadians cannot get their cases before the courts quickly enough before governments remove these measures in order for them to be properly adjudicated through the court system,” it said.
“Such a result is a grave injustice.”
The JCCF said the decision would be reviewed with a plan to appeal.
It was determined the constitutional rights and freedoms of client Nicole Mathis were unjustifiably infringed by authorities’ failures to inform her of her right to counsel upon detention and her and her family’s right to know the name and location of the designated quarantine facility she was being taken to.
This is so discouraging. The courts no longer can be trusted as they uphold the corruption of the governments. Charter rights seem to mean nothing.
As if we needed another example to how infinitely corrupted our courts are
Canada is definitely a banana republic
In other words the government can do anything it wants as long as it suspends or ends the policy before the court case ends.
We would never have had a Nuremburg code if this is how they thought back then.
