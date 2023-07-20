Airport customs

Passengers being processed through Vancouver International Airport. 

 Courtesy Donna Burton/Wikimedia Commons

The Federal Court of Appeal said the Federal Court of Canada found no errors in the motion judge’s decision to dismiss a constitutional challenge to ArriveCan as moot. 

This decision will be reviewed and an update will be provided in due course about potential next steps, according to a Thursday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

free the west
free the west

The courts are corrupt. Filled with panty waist liberals. Not an ounce of common sense to be found. Have I told you before that a West Canada would be one of the richest nations on earth.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

There is no more justice in Canada. The rights which Canadians have are those granted by the government today and could change without notice. Welcome to your "basic dictatorship."

