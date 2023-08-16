Isolation Hotel

Rebekah Brant Garcia, with the Salvation Army, lays out a meal package on February 1 ahead of the arrival of guests at a hotel converted into a voluntary COVID-19 isolation facility near Pearson Airport.

 Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC

The Federal Court of Canada declined a test case of COVID-19 quarantine measures as moot, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. 

“Unless the Court grapples with a test case, even though it may be moot, the constitutionality of the measures may never be examined,” said lawyers, arguing on behalf of 11 Canadians who challenged the Quarantine Act, in a statement. 

northrungrader
northrungrader

There is no justice in canada, only law. Remember the #Coutts4 .

varretto
varretto

I haven’t read all court documents, citations of which we see in this article, but it’s unspeakable, when some pathetic actors of a court, which is private corporate entity called BAR, calling themselves *judges*, can publicly state that anyone can break the law, as long as it is justifiable *in someone’s personal opinion*, which by coincidence happens to be a *judge’s* opinion - something really needs to be done. Immediately.

After these kind of opinions, I can understand, how some dipshit prime minister can announce publicly, that he knows they are breaking the law, and regardless they will proceed with breaking it.

It’s all staged, folks, these actors they know what they are doing…

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

There's something that will surprise no one...the federal courts protecting the Laurentian Elites and their policies.

guest50
guest50

I'll say it again, we are long past the time where judges need to be held to account in this country.

While I recognize that electing judges has drawbacks and no real guarantees, something needs to be done.

