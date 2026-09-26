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Federal Court orders ISPs to block anti-Israel websites targeting Indigo

Pro-Palestine demonstrators outside an Indigo Spirit book store in Oakville, Ontario.
Pro-Palestine demonstrators outside an Indigo Spirit book store in Oakville, Ontario. Screen capture from X
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Cdnpoli
Heather Mcpherson
Gaza
Indigo
Israel Defense Forces
Hamas
Heather Reisman
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Western Standard
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