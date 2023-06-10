Elections Canada Ballot Box
Image courtesy of Elections Canada

The federal court ruled that Crown prosecutors do not have the right to run for public office. There have been different rulings on whether the Public Service Employment Act limits political involvement by prosecutors from courts and labour arbitrators.

“There is little to ground the claim,” wrote Justice Lobat Sadrehashemi. Declaring that nonpartisan Crown prosecutors are allowed to run for public office would be “extraordinary,” the judge added.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

Aubrey Hogan
Aubrey Hogan

If only they would rule that anyone with the name “Trudeau” is ineligible to run for public office. That would be a step in the right direction.

Report Add Reply

