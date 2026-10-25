Federal Court told airport security screener bypassed employee checks to reduce workload

An airport security screener allegedly bypassed mandatory screening procedures for dozens of airport employees to reduce her workload, according to evidence presented in Federal Court.The case involved a security guard working for a contractor of the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), who was accused of manipulating a handheld device used to randomly select airport personnel for additional security checks.Blacklock's Reporter said Federal Court Justice Darren Thorne detailed the allegations in a disciplinary case involving the screener, who allegedly used a simple double-click to override the selection process."The randomizer is a simple counting clicker that displays either a green or red light when activated, indicating whether the corresponding person in line should be randomly sent for additional screening," Thorne wrote."The applicant is alleged to have double-clicked the randomizer and bypassed instances where a person was supposed to be sent for additional screening, for the purpose of reducing the workload for herself and colleagues during a screening shift."Surveillance footage reviewed during the investigation showed just three of 64 airport employees were selected for additional screening during the period in question.That number represented only a fraction of the minimum screening requirements established under Transport Canada regulations, according to evidence presented to the court.The court documents did not identify the airport where the alleged misconduct occurred.The screening system is designed to randomly select non-passenger personnel, including baggage handlers, maintenance workers and other airport employees, for additional security inspections.These workers routinely have access to restricted airport areas, including locations near aircraft and baggage handling facilities..Employees requiring access to secure airport areas must also undergo background checks, including police and credit screening, as part of the federal transportation security clearance process.The allegations come as federal records show dozens of airport employees have lost their security clearances in recent years.According to an Inquiry Of Ministry response tabled in the House of Commons on September 21, Transport Canada revoked security clearances for 71 airport employees between 2021 and 2026.Losing the required clearance results in employees being unable to continue working in positions requiring access to restricted airport areas."Airport employees are subject to non-passenger screening procedures administered by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority," the department stated."The program now operates at more than 30 airports including all major Canadian airports."The figures were disclosed in response to questions from Conservative MP Dan Albas of Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna, B.C., who sought information about criminal activity involving airport workers."With regard to information held by the government about crimes committed at airports by airport employees, how many incidents of criminal activity at airports is the government aware of?" Albas asked.Transport Canada has previously revoked airport security clearances for several reasons under the Canadian Aviation Security Regulations, including undisclosed drug offences, associations with known criminals and suspicious or erratic behaviour.Federal courts have also reviewed disputes involving workers who lost their security clearances.In one 2017 case, the Federal Court upheld a decision involving a Montréal pilot who had sent threatening and profane emails to aviation industry representatives.The messages included threats such as "I slit your throat" and "f—k off and die."The latest Federal Court case raises questions about compliance with airport security procedures, particularly when screening personnel can allegedly manipulate equipment intended to ensure random inspections.The court evidence did not indicate whether any of the airport employees who avoided additional screening posed a security threat.The allegations nevertheless highlighted how a basic screening device could allegedly be manipulated to bypass federally mandated airport security checks.