Federal Court upholds CRA policy on unenacted capital gains tax changes

A Federal Court judge has dismissed a legal challenge against the Canada Revenue Agency's practice of administering tax changes before they become law, ruling taxpayers were never required to comply with the proposed increase to capital gains taxes that ultimately failed to pass Parliament.Blacklock's Reporter says Justice Glennys McVeigh acknowledged taxpayers faced significant uncertainty during the capital gains controversy but concluded the court could not intervene in how the CRA prepares to administer proposed tax measures."Taxpayers in January 2025 were undoubtedly left in a difficult position," McVeigh wrote."Canada's tax system relies on self-reporting and self-assessment. A taxpayer's ability to understand their potential liability for tax and plan their affairs accordingly is central to a well-functioning system."However, she added that "it is not this Court's role to determine how the Revenue Agency should prepare to administer tax proposals prior to their enactment."The court ordered the lead plaintiff to pay $4,000 in legal costs.The case stemmed from the Liberal government's 2024 budget, which proposed increasing the capital gains inclusion rate from 50% to 66% in a measure expected to generate $17.4 billion in additional revenue.Although the House of Commons passed the required Ways and Means motion on June 11, 2024, the legislation itself never became law.Despite that, the CRA announced it would proceed with what it called "provisional tax implementation," assuming Parliament would eventually pass the measure.The legal challenge was led by Ontario taxpayer Debbie Vorsteveld with support from the Canadian Taxpayers' Federation..Vorsteveld argued she accelerated the sale of a rental property to avoid the anticipated higher tax rate and told the court the uncertainty surrounding the proposed changes unfairly affected taxpayers trying to plan their financial affairs.Justice McVeigh rejected that argument, writing taxpayers remained free to ignore the proposed tax increase because it had never been enacted."Compliance with provisional tax implementation is voluntary," she wrote."Taxpayers were never obligated to file or pay taxes under the new inclusion rate" because the legislation never became law.She also noted the legality of the CRA's provisional implementation policy had never previously been considered by the Federal Court.The proposed capital gains legislation stalled after a nine-week Conservative filibuster in the House of Commons prevented its passage.Even after Parliament was prorogued on Jan. 6, 2025, the CRA continued telling taxpayers the higher inclusion rate would apply.On Jan. 7, the agency published a tax notice stating: "For all taxpayers the new inclusion rate will apply."At the time, Canadian Federation of Independent Business president Dan Kelly criticized the agency's approach."This makes no sense at all," Kelly said."There needs to be a time limit for a government to put legislation in place to raise taxes. How much uncertainty can the country handle?"Prime Minister Mark Carney later distanced himself from the proposed capital gains increase during his successful Liberal leadership campaign, saying he had different fiscal priorities.