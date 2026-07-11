Federal Court upholds mandatory retirement age for Navy personnel

CALGARY — A Federal Court judge has upheld the Canadian Armed Forces’ mandatory retirement age of 60, rejecting a challenge from a veteran naval officer who sought to remain in uniform beyond the age limit.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Federal Court Justice Phuong Ngo ruled there was no legal basis to overturn the longstanding retirement policy, finding military commanders acted reasonably when they denied a second extension request from a senior naval officer.“The parties do not contest that age 60 is the compulsory retirement age for all Canadian Armed Forces members,” Ngo wrote in the decision. The court heard that exceptions to the rule are considered individually and granted only in limited circumstances.The case was brought by Robert Snook, a St. John’s-based captain who is now 65. Snook, a veteran of both the Canadian Armed Forces and the Naval Reserve, received a temporary extension under a 2020 COVID-era directive but was later denied a further request to continue serving.Military commanders concluded that while Snook possessed valuable experience, his skills were not irreplaceable and local staffing needs did not justify another extension. Court documents noted the St. John’s area had adequate numbers of experienced naval personnel and a strong pipeline of junior officers.Ngo said he could understand Snook’s frustration but found the military’s decision was legally sound.“From a legal perspective,” the judge wrote, “members of the Canadian Armed Forces are imposed a mandatory retirement age of 60.”The ruling emphasized that courts are not tasked with substituting their own judgment for that of administrative decision-makers. Instead, judges must determine whether a decision was unreasonable based on the facts and rationale presented..REPORT: Canada’s energy sector faces hiring crunch as 54,000 workers near retirement\n.The decision follows a series of court and labour tribunal rulings that have upheld mandatory retirement policies in occupations where age-related concerns are linked to safety or operational requirements.In 2015, the Ontario Superior Court dismissed a challenge by Hamilton firefighter Eian Gill, who sought to continue working past age 60. The court accepted evidence that existing occupational testing could not reliably predict cardiovascular events and cited the elevated risk of on-duty cardiac deaths among firefighters.The Supreme Court of Canada later declined to hear Gill’s appeal.That same year, the Supreme Court also refused to intervene in a challenge brought by Kenneth MacLennan, an 85-year-old retired Ottawa school superintendent who argued that mandatory driver testing based solely on age violated his Charter rights.More recently, a Canada Labour Code arbitrator dismissed an appeal from a 65-year-old Air Canada pilot seeking to remain in the cockpit beyond the airline’s retirement threshold. Arbitrator Eli Gedalof ruled in 2021 that Air Canada could not reasonably accommodate pilots flying past the International Civil Aviation Organization’s age-65 limit without undue hardship, despite objections from the pilots’ union.The Federal Court ruling reinforces the military’s authority to enforce mandatory retirement policies and signals continued judicial deference to age-based limits where employers can demonstrate operational and safety considerations.