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Federal Court upholds mandatory retirement age for Navy personnel

A Federal Court judge has upheld the Canadian Armed Forces’ mandatory retirement age of 60, rejecting a challenge from a veteran naval officer who sought to remain in uniform beyond the age limit.
A Federal Court judge has upheld the Canadian Armed Forces’ mandatory retirement age of 60, rejecting a challenge from a veteran naval officer who sought to remain in uniform beyond the age limit.M.Cpl Michael Durand Department of National Defence
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