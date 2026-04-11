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Federal daycare plan falls short as Ottawa misses 250,000 space target

A New Brunswick daycare
A New Brunswick daycare Courtesy Marina von Stackelberg/CBC
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Parliamentary Budget Office
Chrystia Freeland
Cdnpoli
Daycare
Department Of Social Development

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