Federal daycare plan falls short as Ottawa misses 250,000 space target

The federal government has fallen well short of its promise to create 250,000 new daycare spaces by the end of March, with internal documents showing less than half the target has actually been delivered.Blacklock's Reporter says a Department of Social Development briefing obtained by committee members confirms that while more than 200,000 spaces have been announced, only about 122,000 are operational, underscoring a significant gap between government pledges and on-the-ground results.The shortfall comes despite a flagship 2021 commitment by then-finance minister Chrystia Freeland, who tied billions in federal subsidies to the creation of a national $10-a-day childcare system and the rapid expansion of spaces across the country.Officials acknowledged in the briefing that announced spaces do not necessarily translate into available childcare, citing the complexity of building new facilities and ongoing staffing shortages as key barriers. The target, set for March 31, 2026, has now passed with no revised timeline provided..Federal and provincial agreements under the Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care system committed to the 250,000-space goal, but the document offers no explanation for why the program missed the mark by roughly 50%.Freeland had repeatedly promoted the childcare plan as a cornerstone policy, describing it as both an affordability measure and a driver of economic participation. However, earlier departmental analysis warned that demand for childcare was rising even as the system struggled to attract workers.Employment in the sector remains below pre-pandemic levels, with an estimated 15,000 fewer early childhood educators in the workforce. Officials have identified low wages as a major factor pushing workers out of the field, even as overall employment in Canada has recovered.Independent analysts had also questioned whether the government’s targets were achievable. The Parliamentary Budget Office projected demand for childcare spaces at roughly 679,000 — far exceeding planned capacity — and warned the program would still fall short by more than 180,000 spaces even if fully implemented.