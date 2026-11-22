CALGARY — A sustained one-percentage-point rise in interest rates would add $5.1 billion to Ottawa’s debt interest bill in the first year. By the fourth year, the added annual cost would reach $15.8 billion, the Parliamentary Budget Office estimates.Even without a further rate increase, interest on the federal debt is Ottawa’s fastest-growing expense, Blacklock’s Reporter reported. Budget 2026 projects annual debt charges will climb from $53.5 billion in 2025 to $85.5 billion in 2030, an average increase of 9.8% a year. By 2030, interest payments would consume 13.6% of federal revenue.Debt charges already exceed what Ottawa collects from the GST and are projected to overtake the Canada Health Transfer in 2026. By 2030, Ottawa expects to spend 26% more on debt interest than the $67.7 billion it will send provinces and territories through the health transfer, and 31% more than the $65.1 billion it expects to collect from the GST..Bank of Canada governor grilled by MPs over interest rate hike as fuel costs soar\n\n.Analysts said federal debt charges are now more than twice as sensitive to rate increases as pre-pandemic forecasts indicated. Treasury bills account for about 15% of federal market debt but mature within a year. Ottawa will have to refinance $284 billion in treasury bills in 2027, nearly two-thirds of its refinancing needs that year. That means higher short-term rates can drive up interest costs within months.The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.5% on October 28 and signalled further increases were likely. Its next rate announcement is scheduled for December 8.At the Commons finance committee, Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull (Whitby, Ontario), parliamentary secretary for finance, asked Parliamentary Budget Officer Annette Ryan whether Canada’s strong credit rating kept debt servicing costs low compared with its G7 peers.“If we were not borrowing heavily, it would,” Ryan replied.