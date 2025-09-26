News

Federal deficit called unsustainable as borrowing spirals out of control

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne Screenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Jason Jacques
françois-philippe champagne
Marie-Hélène Gaudreau

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news