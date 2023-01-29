Federal departments and agencies paid thousands of dollars to a Liberal-affiliated think tank chaired by Mark Carney, records show.
The former central bank governor last May 26 was appointed chair of Canada 2020 to promote “ambitious progressive public policy solutions," according to Blacklock's Reporter.
Cabinet in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons said 11 separate federal offices paid $23,592 worth of sponsorships and conference fees to Canada 2020 in the period from Jan. 1, 2019 to last Oct. 26. Organizers at the think tank include numerous Liberal Party organizers.
The executive chair is a former Liberal Party president, while the executive director is a former campaign organizer for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Co-founders of Canada 2020 include a former Liberal press aide and federal public relations contractor.
The figures were requested by Conservative MP Laila Goodridge (Fort McMurray-Cold Lake, AB.) who asked, “What are the details of all sponsorships the government has provided to Canada 2020?”
Payments included $13,421 from the Department of Agriculture followed by the Department of Health ($2,998), Department of Finance ($2,550), Department of Industry ($1,904), Business Development Bank ($863) and Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency ($569).
Other attendees to pay to attend Canada 2020 meetings were the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations ($450), Treasury Board ($340), Statistics Canada ($220), Department of Justice ($169) and Department of Employment ($169).
The Inquiry did not detail unpaid appearances by members of cabinet. Events included a webinar last February 23 in which Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez (Honoré-Mercier, Que.) expressed gratitude for media coverage critical of the Freedom Convoy.
“Look at the role that the journalists played,” said Rodriguez.
Carney joined the group last year as a fundraiser. “Please chip in,” he wrote in one 2022 appeal for donations. “I hope that you will join in and share your ideas and if you’re able, please chip in today to support Canada 2020’s work to shape that vision and make it real.”
“Our world is afflicted by a series of simultaneous shocks: climate change, war in Europe and the end of globalization as we know it,” said the fundraising letter. “There’s no hiding from these profound changes for us here in Canada. Canadians are already feeling them everywhere from grocery bills to the deep sense of anxiety our kids feel about their future.”
“There are two ways to respond,” said Carney. “We can invent enemies to blame, turn on each other and choose answers that are simple, seductive and wrong. That will leave us divided and poorer."
"Or we can come together, square up to reality and find answers that build on our shared values. It’s harder work, but it’s worth it.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
The Liberals and their collateral liberal affiliated organizations have profited handsomely from the corruption of the Trudeau liberal government being in power.
