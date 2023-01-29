Mark Carney
Courtesy of CBC

Federal departments and agencies paid thousands of dollars to a Liberal-affiliated think tank chaired by Mark Carney, records show.

The former central bank governor last May 26 was appointed chair of Canada 2020 to promote “ambitious progressive public policy solutions," according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

The Liberals and their collateral liberal affiliated organizations have profited handsomely from the corruption of the Trudeau liberal government being in power.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.