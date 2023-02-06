Federal departments and agencies spent almost $16 million to investigate their own employees, records show. According to Blacklock's Reporter, expenses for private investigators followed introduction of a new law curbing workplace harassment.
Cabinet in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons said $15.7 million was spent on private investigators since 2018. Parliament that year passed Bill C-65 An Act To Amend The Canada Labour Code.
The bill required that all federally regulated employers draft anti-harassment policies and refer complaints to adjudicators. Harassment was defined as “any action, conduct or comment, including of a sexual nature, that can reasonably be expected to cause offence, humiliation or other physical or psychological injury or illness.”
Figures were requested by Conservative MP Mike Lake (Edmonton-Wetaskiwin, AB) who asked, “What are the details with regard to spending by the government on private investigators since January 1, 2018?”
The Department of Employment outspent all others at $3.9 million. The Department of National Defence spent $3.5 million on “harassment investigation services.” The Canada Revenue Agency spent $1.8 million on investigations regarding “harassment and workplace violence.”
Then-Labour Minister Patricia Hajdu in 2018 committee hearings said harassment included numerous types of misconduct. “Harassment can be bullying in the workplace, yelling at employees repeatedly, asking employees to perform tasks that are not part of their employment contracts,” said Hajdu.
The Privy Council Office hired investigators at $706,643 for “conflict management and workplace safety.” A federal agency, the Laurentian Pilotage Authority, spent $43,590 including investigation into “psychological harassment and violence and work” that resulted in firings.
Others agencies that hired private investigators included Export Development Canada ($1 million), Parks Canada ($654,568), the Department of Public Safety ($638,932), Canadian Food Inspection Agency ($420,884), Canada Energy Regulator ($359,700) and Public Prosecution Service of Canada ($342,424).
The Administrative Tribunals Support Service spent $190,977 followed by the Department of Industry ($182,463), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ($123,973), Department of Finance ($121,037), Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ($111,597), Canadian Museum of Nature ($83,000) and Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council ($78,172).
Others included the National Research Council ($51,292), Centre for Occupational Health and Safety ($41,619), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council ($34,960), Department of Health ($26,837), Department of Justice ($20,738), Bank of Canada ($13,688), Parole Board ($10,190), Royal Canadian Mint ($9,128), Federal Bridge Corporation ($4,445) and Standards Council of Canada ($949).
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
