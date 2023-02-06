Money Notes

Federal departments and agencies spent almost $16 million to investigate their own employees, records show. According to Blacklock's Reporter, expenses for private investigators followed introduction of a new law curbing workplace harassment.

Cabinet in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons said $15.7 million was spent on private investigators since 2018. Parliament that year passed Bill C-65 An Act To Amend The Canada Labour Code.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

