Federal departments spent millions advertising on a China-made app now banned as a security risk, records show. Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said effective today TikTok is banned on all government-issue smartphones.

“It presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security,” Fortier said in a statement. “The decision to remove and block TikTok from government mobile devices is being taken as a precaution particularly given concerns about the legal regime that governs the information collected from mobile devices.”

