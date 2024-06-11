Federal electricity plans under fire: Alberta premier and environment minister slam 'dangerous' regulations

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz have issued a scathing joint statement in response to the Canada Electricity Advisory Council's final report, which they say vindicates their long-held concerns about the federal government's "one-size-fits-all" electricity regulations.The report, released Monday, warns that Ottawa's plans to achieve a net-zero grid by 2035 are unrealistic, costly, and potentially dangerous. The advisory council, appointed by the federal government, recommends a more flexible approach, supporting the development of provincial and territorial energy roadmaps for a net-zero or carbon-neutral energy system by 2050.Smith and Schulz have been vocal critics of the federal government's electricity regulations, which they argue ignore regional realities and threaten affordability and reliability. Alberta, they say, is already making significant progress in decarbonizing its grid, but refuses to compromise on winter blackouts and crippling energy bills.The joint statement urges the federal government to abandon its "reckless" 2035 targets and partner with provinces to build a modern, reliable, and affordable electricity grid that serves Canadians. Alberta, they note, already has a plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, and the federal government should work with them to achieve this goal.