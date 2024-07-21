Federal emergency fund for veterans exceeds budget by 53%

A federal initiative aimed at providing emergency food and shelter to veterans in crisis exceeded its budget by 53% last year, according to records from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Blacklock's Reporter says the majority of applicants were homeless or dealing with addiction and mental health issues.The Veterans Emergency Fund, launched in 2018, promises up to $2,500 in tax-free cash within 48 hours to veterans in need. However, due to increasing demand, the fund has consistently surpassed its $1 million annual budget, necessitating internal resource reallocations.“The department has been required to internally reallocate resources to the Fund in order to meet the annual need,” stated a briefing note from May 8 titled Veterans Emergency Fund. Last year, the fund's actual payouts amounted to $1.53 million, significantly higher than the $1.06 million spent in 2022. The briefing note did not specify the reasons behind the increase in payouts.“Decision makers are authorized to approve an annual maximum of up to $2,500 or $10,000 in exceptional circumstances per veteran or household within a fiscal year for essential needs, food, shelter, clothing, and personal care items,” the briefing note detailed. Nearly a thousand veterans, totaling 938, received emergency payments last year.The note also raised concerns about the sustainability of the fund: “What happens when the Fund’s million dollars runs out? Every year since the program’s implementation in 2018 the demand for the Fund has surpassed the $1 million of annual funding. To ensure the safety and well-being of veterans in need and their families, the department has met increased demand by reallocating resources within the department.”An audit conducted in 2021 revealed that out of 2,576 appeals for funding over two years, a majority of 1,902 were approved. Most payments were issued within two days to cover necessities such as food, clothing, shelter, and medical care, as noted by the auditors in their report Evaluation Of The Veterans Emergency Fund.“I can use the Veterans Emergency Fund to provide a veteran a hotel room on a night when it is minus 40 and all the shelters are full,” one department manager was quoted in the report. “I could literally save their life. But the next day the shelters are full, and there are no affordable housing options.”The majority of veterans who applied for emergency aid were unmarried men under 50, with 59% of applicants being homeless or struggling with addiction or mental health issues.“There’s this notion that we’re going to get everybody off the street,” General (Ret’d) Walter Natynczyk, then-deputy minister, said in 2020 testimony at the Commons veterans affairs committee. “Some veterans aren’t ready. Some veterans don’t want to be connected to their families yet.”Natynczyk also highlighted the unique challenges faced by some veterans: “They migrate to Vancouver Island and camp out in the bush. We’re looking for them with the Royal Canadian Legion and Vets Canada so that when they’re ready, they can come in.”