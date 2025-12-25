Federal employment department disciplined 629 staff for misconduct last year

Canada’s federal employment department disciplined hundreds of workers last year for misconduct ranging from chronic absenteeism to fraud and theft, newly released records show, as Ottawa attempts to counter growing public skepticism about accountability in government.Blacklock's Reporter says according to the Department of Employment’s annual disclosure report, 629 employees were disciplined in 2024 for breaching the Values and Ethics Code for the Public Sector. Of those cases, 14 employees were terminated outright, 80 failed probation, and 223 were suspended without pay or issued written reprimands.Department managers said the disclosure is meant to demonstrate that complaints of wrongdoing are acted upon and to reinforce ethical standards within the public service. “Our priorities are reminding ourselves of the fundamentally important responsibilities we have as public servants,” the report states, citing obligations to democracy, integrity, stewardship and excellence.Officials said transparency is intended to strengthen confidence in internal accountability systems..“This shows what happens when wrongdoing or misconduct is reported,” the report noted.Most terminations stemmed from breaches of trust, which the department described as fundamental to the employer-employee relationship. Serious violations included fraudulently claiming benefits, which the report said can justify immediate dismissal.Examples of misconduct leading to termination included unauthorized access to confidential information, such as viewing an ex-spouse’s Employment Insurance file, fabricating medical notes, inappropriate workplace behaviour, posting improper content on social media, falsifying transactions to appear productive, and applying for benefits employees were not entitled to receive.Less severe violations included lateness, absenteeism, failure to follow schedules, and excessive personal phone use during work hours. More serious cases included seven conflicts of interest, 15 instances of theft or fraud, and 33 cases of nepotism or preferential treatment. None of the cases were referred to police..The disclosures follow a directive from the Privy Council requiring departments to publish annual disciplinary figures after a 2023 report warned of declining public confidence in Canada’s democratic institutions.“Measures of decreasing confidence in Canada’s democracy are cause for concern,” the Privy Council’s values and ethics report said, noting that Canadians expect publicly funded institutions to deliver services effectively and efficiently.The report also acknowledged what it described as a perceived lack of accountability or a “double standard” between senior leadership and rank-and-file employees when enforcing ethical rules across the public service.