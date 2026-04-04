Federal EV rebate rules leave Dodge Charger as only Canadian model eligible without price cap

A federal electric vehicle rebate program is drawing scrutiny after records show the Dodge Charger will soon be the only Canadian-made vehicle eligible for incentives without a price cap.
Blacklock's Reporter says documents tabled in the House of Commons by the Department of Transport indicate that, by year’s end, the Charger — built in Windsor, Ont. — will stand alone in qualifying for rebates on vehicles priced above $50,000.
The only other listed model, the Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid, is being phased out after Stellantis announced it would halt production earlier this year.
The disclosure came in response to questions from Conservative MP Kyle Seeback, who asked which Canadian-built vehicles qualify under the program.
Prime Minister Mark Carney introduced the Electric Vehicle Affordability Program in February, reviving $5,000 rebates that had expired in 2025 but adding new restrictions.
Vehicles manufactured in China are excluded, along with most models priced above $50,000 — except for those produced in Canada.
The program is part of a broader push by Ottawa to reshape the auto sector and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, with Carney framing the policy as a way to strengthen domestic manufacturing and build a more resilient economy.
At the same time, the government scrapped federal mandates that would have required automakers to meet rising electric vehicle sales quotas starting in 2026, eventually reaching 100% by 2035.
Critics say the structure of the rebate program effectively limits consumer choice while favouring a narrow segment of the market.
Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman has argued that while Canadians should be free to choose electric vehicles, government mandates and incentives should not distort the market.
The latest figures highlight how few Canadian-built electric vehicles currently meet the program’s criteria, raising questions about whether the policy achieves its stated goal of broad affordability while supporting domestic production.