Federal EV rebate rules leave Dodge Charger as only Canadian model eligible without price cap

A federal electric vehicle rebate program is drawing scrutiny after records show the Dodge Charger will soon be the only Canadian-made vehicle eligible for incentives without a price cap.

Blacklock's Reporter says documents tabled in the House of Commons by the Department of Transport indicate that, by year’s end, the Charger — built in Windsor, Ont. — will stand alone in qualifying for rebates on vehicles priced above $50,000.

The only other listed model, the Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid, is being phased out after Stellantis announced it would halt production earlier this year.

The disclosure came in response to questions from Conservative MP Kyle Seeback, who asked which Canadian-built vehicles qualify under the program.

Prime Minister Mark Carney introduced the Electric Vehicle Affordability Program in February, reviving $5,000 rebates that had expired in 2025 but adding new restrictions.

Vehicles manufactured in China are excluded, along with most models priced above $50,000 — except for those produced in Canada.