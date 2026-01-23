Federal executive bonuses averaged $17,869 in 2024 despite near-universal payouts

Federal government executives collected average bonuses of nearly $18,000 in 2024, even as almost all managers qualified for performance pay, according to internal Treasury Board figures obtained in a year-end briefing note.Blacklock's Reporter says the December 10 document shows executive bonuses averaged $17,869 last year, equal to 10.8% of salary across the core public administration. Treasury Board officials claimed the payout level was well below comparable executive compensation in the public and private sectors, though no evidence was cited to support the comparison.Total bonus costs reached $142.5 million in 2024, up 12.3% from $126.9 million the year before. The increase was attributed largely to salary adjustments rather than changes in performance standards, according to the note, Performance Pay For Executives.A total of 7,960 federal executives were eligible for bonuses. The Treasury Board confirmed 97% of them received performance pay, excluding only those who left government or were absent for the year..Treasury Board officials defended the system as essential to maintaining a strong leadership cadre in Ottawa. “The performance management program for executives helps build a high-performing leadership team that can deliver results to Canadians,” the note said, adding that performance pay is common across both public and private sectors.The bonus system has drawn skepticism from parliamentarians. During a November 18 hearing of the Senate national finance committee, Sen. Clément Gignac questioned whether executive compensation was meaningfully tied to results. “In the private sector, directors get bonuses based on whether targets are met,” he said. “How does it work in the public sector?”.Comptroller General Annie Boudreau told senators the system relies on multiple performance measures and managerial assessments rather than simple output targets.In a December 5 submission to the same committee, the Treasury Board stressed that bonuses are not automatic. Each year, a portion of executive pay is withheld and released only if managers determine objectives in performance agreements have been met.Updated figures for 2025 executive bonuses are expected later this month. The Treasury Board declined further comment.