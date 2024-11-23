Federal executive payroll doubles since 2016 amid warnings of worrisome costs

Federal executive payroll costs have nearly doubled since 2016, rising from $1 billion to $1.9 billion annually, according to newly disclosed records. Blacklock's Reporter says the surge comes as the number of “executive group” managers increased by 40%, from 7,181 to 10,077. Critics argue that this dramatic growth has not translated into improved public services.“Yes, it is worrisome,” Budget Officer Yves Giroux told the Commons government operations committee earlier. “I have noticed a marked increase in the number of public servants since 2016 and a proportional increase in spending that corresponds with the increase in the payroll. But we haven’t seen similar improvements when it comes to service.”The data, tabled in an Inquiry of Cabinet by Conservative MP Scot Davidson, revealed a widespread hiring spree across federal agencies, with many increasing their number of six-figure executives by 30% or more:Shared Services Canada: 134% increase, from 102 to 239 executivesRCMP civilian staff: 215% increase, from 68 to 214Department of Infrastructure: 241% increase, from 32 to 109Public Health Agency: 59% increase, from 85 to 135Department of National Defence: 67% increase, from 182 to 304Some agencies doubled or tripled their executive counts, such as the Canadian Human Rights Commission (100% increase, from 15 to 30) and Western Economic Diversification Canada (104% increase, from 23 to 47).Only a few agencies reduced executive numbers, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, which cut its ranks by one (from 99 to 98), and the Federal Courts Administration Service, which trimmed from 20 to 19 executives.Giroux’s warnings echoed those in a February Budget Office report that highlighted record payroll costs of $67.4 billion last year. Federal payrolls now include 428,000 employees, up from 340,000 in 2016.Despite the sharp rise in payroll costs, pay for individual executives remains undisclosed. Parliament has consistently rejected proposals for “sunshine list” legislation that would reveal the names and salaries of federal employees earning over $100,000.Currently, federal executives earn between $134,827 and $255,607 annually, depending on seniority, with additional perks such as government-issued cars and chauffeurs.Giroux and others continue to question whether taxpayers are getting value for the expanding payroll. “We haven’t seen similar improvements when it comes to service,” Giroux reiterated, highlighting the disconnect between growing federal costs and public benefits.