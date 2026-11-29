CALGARY — Farm Credit Canada paid $5,617 to hire security guards in Regina on two occasions, according to figures tabled in the House of Commons. The Crown lender declined to explain why guards accompanied its CEO, Justine Hendricks, to events in Saskatchewan, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.Internal emails from 2024 and 2025 show the lender sought a “risk assessment” for Hendricks’ appearances in the province. The redacted records, disclosed by Conservative MP John Barlow (Foothills, Alberta), referred to security arrangements for Hendricks but did not identify the events.In an April 27 written response to Barlow, cabinet said Farm Credit Canada had budgeted up to $1.64 million for four-year contracts with Regina-based Buckingham Security Services Ltd. .Farm Credit Canada spent almost $16 million renovating Regina headquarters.The contracts covered security services as needed across Canada.Hendricks, who earns $458,000 a year and lives in Kanata, Ontario, was appointed CEO of the Regina-based lender in 2023. She previously worked as a sustainability officer at Export Development Canada.Separately, records released under access-to-information legislation showed Farm Credit Canada tracked customers who supported the Freedom Convoy in 2022, including donors who never attended a protest. In a February 23 email, the lender’s chief operating officer instructed staff to report any customer involvement immediately. Another email said Ottawa police had provided names in connection with a court order covering money raised through GiveSendGo.Isabelle Jacques, then an assistant deputy finance minister, told the Commons finance committee in 2022 that it was possible, though very unlikely, for someone who donated as little as $20 to have their bank account frozen.