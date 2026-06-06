Federal figures show China EV deal gives Beijing access to half of Canada's electric vehicle market

Federal documents show Ottawa has agreed to grant Chinese manufacturers access to a volume of electric vehicle imports equivalent to roughly half of Canada's battery electric vehicle market, despite previous government claims the arrangement represented only a small share of sales.Blacklock's Reporter says details tabled in the House of Commons reveal the federal government has committed to allowing 49,000 Chinese-made battery electric vehicles into Canada this year, with the quota rising to 63,037 vehicles by 2031.Based on Statistics Canada data showing average annual battery electric vehicle sales of 123,769 units over the past five years, the 2031 quota would amount to approximately 51% of that market.The figures were disclosed in response to questions from Conservative MP Rhonda Kirkland, who asked the government to provide projected volumes of Chinese-manufactured electric vehicles expected to enter Canada over the next several years.According to the government's response, the arrangement is intended to encourage Chinese automotive partnerships and manufacturing activity in Canada.“The arrangement is expected to catalyze new Chinese joint venture spending in Canada to create new automotive manufacturing jobs for Canadian workers,” the document stated.The government did not provide details on specific projects or employment targets.The response also outlined reserved quotas for lower-cost Chinese electric vehicles, many of which are produced by state-subsidized manufacturers and retail for $35,000 or less.Under the agreement, at least 10% of the import quota in the second year, equivalent to 5,218 vehicles, must be allocated to lower-cost models.That requirement will gradually increase until lower-cost vehicles account for 50% of the total quota by the fifth year, representing approximately 31,518 vehicles..The government acknowledged it remains unclear how many vehicles will ultimately enter Canada under the arrangement.“While several automotive manufacturers have expressed interest in accessing the quota, it is too soon to know how many vehicles will be imported under the quota,” the response said.The figures contrast with testimony from Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, who described the agreement as modest during a May 4 appearance before the Commons industry committee.“My job is to protect all workers here,” Joly told MPs.“My job is internally focused.”Joly characterized the Chinese allocation as “a small quota,” arguing it represented less than 3% of Canada's overall vehicle market when gasoline and diesel vehicles are included.The minister also defended the agreement on affordability grounds, praising the quality and pricing of Chinese electric vehicles.“These cars will be affordable,” she said.Conservative MP Raquel Dancho challenged Joly's characterization, arguing the quota represents a significant share of Canada's electric vehicle market rather than the broader auto sector.“That’s actually not small when compared to how many electric vehicles were sold in 2023,” Dancho told the committee.“It’s not small at all. In fact it represents quite a large percentage of electric vehicles sold in Canada.”“I am deeply concerned about this,” she added. “I’m trying to figure out why you aren’t.”