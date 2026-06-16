Federal figures show overdose deaths rose during B.C. drug decriminalization

Federal health figures confirm overdose deaths increased during British Columbia’s drug decriminalization experiment before dropping after police resumed enforcing drug laws.Blacklock's Reporter says Department of Health data showed overdose deaths rose 12% under decriminalization, climbing from 2,098 deaths in 2022 to 2,347 in 2024. Deaths then fell 22% to 1,841 in 2025 after police enforcement resumed.Cabinet has denied the B.C. pilot project was a failure.“We need to leave aside dogmatism,” Health Minister Majorie Michel told reporters. “We need to understand that people are trying their best.”“The role of the government is education, prevention,” Michel said. “The crisis is complex. The toxic drug supply and substance use are rooted in many social factors: mental health, housing, poverty, trauma and access to care. Complexity is not an excuse for inaction.”The federal government suspended enforcement of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act in B.C. on Feb. 1, 2023, claiming the move would reduce drug deaths. The order decriminalized public possession of up to 2.5 grams of cocaine, opioids and other narcotics.The experiment was scheduled to continue until Jan. 21, 2026, but cabinet suspended it effective May 7, 2024, following complaints about public disorder.The new figures align with British Columbia Coroners Service statistics showing overdose deaths jumped 16.5% during the 15-month decriminalization period compared with the previous 15 months.“Today’s data offer cautious optimism,” said Dr. Joss Reimer, chief public health officer. “It shows when we act on evidence we can make a real difference. By continuing to work together, guided by data and compassion, we can build on this progress and save more lives.”Asked by a reporter what appeared to be working, Reimer replied: “We have far from solved the issue.”Cabinet has rejected claims decriminalization caused more deaths..“It is inaccurate to claim this exemption is the cause of an increase in overdose deaths,” said a 2024 health department briefing note. “This exemption was in place for a little over a year in a single province.”“Provinces across the country using a variety of strategies are also experiencing significant and tragic increases in overdose deaths,” said the note, titled Criticism That The Exemption Is Leading To More Overdose Deaths. “We know from available data that overdose deaths in this country are being fuelled by a toxic and highly potent illegal drug supply.”Federal focus group research also found limited support for decriminalization and cabinet’s “safe supply” drug policy.A May 21 health department report, Follow-Up Survey And Qualitative Research On Controlled Substances Awareness, Knowledge And Behaviour For Public Education 2025-2026, said only 15% of British Columbians surveyed supported “a public health-focused approach” instead of enforcing drug laws.