Federal focus groups say grocery rebate failed to convince Canadians on affordability

Canadians who participated in federally commissioned focus groups were unconvinced that Ottawa's flagship grocery affordability rebate would make a meaningful difference, with many saying the payments offered only temporary relief while failing to address rising food costs over the long term.According to the Privy Council report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views, participants generally welcomed additional financial assistance but questioned whether the government's measures would have any lasting effect on grocery prices or the overall cost of living."While most were positive in their reactions to this announcement and expected these actions would likely provide some assistance to the many lower and middle income households they believed were struggling with the high cost of living, none felt this initiative would be effective in making groceries and other essentials more affordable over the long term," researchers wrote.Blacklock's Reporter said many participants argued Ottawa needed to go further, saying one-time or temporary payments would not solve persistent affordability challenges."A number expressed the view that while any action to help make the cost of living more affordable represented a step in the right direction, more needed to be done by the Government of Canada to stabilize or bring down the cost of groceries going forward," the report said.The findings stem from focus groups conducted by Toronto-based polling firm The Strategic Counsel under a $1.6 million federal contract.Cabinet announced the measure on Jan. 26, increasing the GST credit by 25% for five years and renaming it the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit. According to the Parliamentary Budget Officer, the program carries a five-year price tag of $12.4 billion..Despite the government's rollout, researchers found few participants were aware the benefit had even been announced.The report said only a small number of respondents recalled seeing or hearing news about federal efforts to address affordability and the rising cost of living.Since June 1, the government has promoted the benefit repeatedly. The payments are available to individuals earning less than $60,000 annually, couples earning under $64,200 and families of four with incomes below $73,600.Prime Minister Mark Carney said the enhanced credit would provide additional financial support to more than 12 million Canadians."This will deliver hundreds of dollars more into the bank accounts of more than 12 million Canadians," Carney said when announcing the program, adding the government was increasing the existing GST credit by 25% for five years and providing a one-time payment equal to 50% of the credit in the first year.Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne defended the initiative, saying grocery costs remain the top affordability concern for Canadians and arguing the tax measures would leave more money in household budgets while improving food security."The important thing was to leave more money in people's pockets," Champagne said. "This credit makes a big difference in the family budget."