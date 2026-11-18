CALGARY — Aboriginal communities have requested $704.3 million to help locate missing children and 'unmarked graves' at former residential schools. Ottawa has spent $307.3 million and has yet to say whether it will renew the fund when it expires in 2027.Blacklock’s Reporter reported the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations tabled its response in the House of Commons after petitioners called for an extension to allow aboriginal-led searches to continue. The department also described the 2021 findings near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in BC as the result of “a radar survey” that “detected 215 anomalies.”New Democrat MP Leah Gazan (Winnipeg Centre) sponsored petition E-7410. In its response, the department acknowledged that some children “died while in the care of these institutions and were not returned home to their families.” .Ottawa commits $5M to combat residential school 'denialism' .It gave no commitment to fund searches past 2027.The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced in 2021 that it believed ground-penetrating radar had located the 'graves' of 215 children in an orchard near the former school.Cabinet subsequently announced $238.8 million for communities to locate, document and memorialize burial sites and, where families wished, identify and return children’s remains.At a March 25 Senate committee hearing, Chief Rosanne Casimir said the First Nation was still considering exhumation and memorialization.The First Nation received $12.1 million for exhumation work. At the time of her testimony, no skeletal remains had been confirmed at the site.Alberta Senator Scott Tannas asked Casimir how many of the 215 she believed the First Nation had identified.“That is out of my realm right at this time,” she replied.