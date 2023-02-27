TikTok

President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier announced Monday that the application TikTok will be banned on all government-issued mobile devices due to concerns about foreign data collection.

“The Government of Canada is committed to keeping government information secure. We regularly monitor our systems and take action to address risks," Fortier said in a statement.

