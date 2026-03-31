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Federal government approves emergency use of strychnine for prairie farmers

Alberta has seen an explosion in the gopher population after the strychnine ban.
Alberta has seen an explosion in the gopher population after the strychnine ban. Monty Kruger/CBC
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Rj Sigurdson
Mark Carney
David Marit
gophers
Heath MacDonald
Strychnine

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