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Federal government approves Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario

The federal government has approved the proposed Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, concluding the mine is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects under the former Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012.
The federal government has approved the proposed Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, concluding the mine is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects under the former Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012.Courtesy of Mining Technology
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