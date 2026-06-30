Federal government approves Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario

CALGARY — The federal government has approved the proposed Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, concluding the mine is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects under the former Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012.The decision clears a major hurdle for the project, which would see the development of an open-pit gold and silver mine and on-site metal mill approximately 110 kilometres northeast of Red Lake.According to the federal government, the project is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs and carries an estimated capital cost of $957.7 million.Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin said the approval demonstrates that large resource projects can proceed while meeting environmental and consultation requirements.“Our government is focused on building a strong, resilient economy while protecting the environment and advancing reconciliation with indigenous peoples,” Dabrusin said in a statement.The minister’s decision was based on the project's Environmental Assessment Report, which examined potential impacts on the environment, wildlife, water quality and nearby communities.The federal government said six indigenous communities participated in the assessment process through consultations, indigenous-led studies and the submission of Indigenous Knowledge intended to inform the review.As part of the approval, project proponent First Mining Gold Corp. will be required to comply with a series of legally binding conditions throughout the life of the mine..Those conditions include measures aimed at reducing impacts on local indigenous communities, protecting fish and fish habitat, safeguarding migratory birds and minimizing effects on federal lands.The company will also be required to manage effluent and surface water quality, undertake progressive land reclamation and limit dust and airborne emissions generated by the operation.Federal officials said the proponent must establish and maintain indigenous environmental committees before construction begins. The committees will participate in environmental management and monitoring activities, including water monitoring programs, caribou mitigation measures and the integration of Indigenous Knowledge into environmental oversight.Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson said the project highlights Canada's efforts to advance major resource developments and strengthen the economy.“Canada has the minerals the world wants, and we are acting with speed, scale and purpose to get them from deposit to market,” Hodgson said.The federal government noted the Springpole decision is the 14th major project to receive a final federal determination this year, representing billions of dollars in new resource development across Canada.Despite the approval, First Mining Gold will still need to secure all remaining permits and regulatory authorizations before construction can begin.