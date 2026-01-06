Federal government backs youth employment projects in Greater Sudbury

The federal government is spending nearly $150,000 to support youth employment initiatives in Greater Sudbury through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario.

On Monday, Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe announced $149,364 in FedNor spending to fund paid youth internship positions at three local organizations. The funding was announced on behalf of Patty Hajdu, the federal minister responsible for the agency.

The spending will support 18-month internship placements aimed at helping recent graduates gain work experience and encouraging them to remain in Northern Ontario.

Of the total amount, $57,500 will be provided to the Metro Centre Management Board Downtown Sudbury to hire a youth intern focused on event development, research, marketing, communications, and project management.