Federal government censorship of internet not welcomed by Canadians

In-house Privy Council research shows Canadian’s don’t want Ottawa’s interference in keeping the internet a 'safe' space, citing censorship concerns, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.The outcry against internet regulations came after Attorney General Arif Virani studied best practices for interacting with online content.The Privy Council cited reports from May 11 and June 12 studies, Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views, drawing on data from focus groups from Saskatchewan to Atlantic Canada. Canadians “stressed the role of individual responsibility” when it comes to discerning between facts and misinformation — even those worried about “hurtful” content on social media platforms said it “was the responsibility of individuals,” not Cabinet, to decide. “A number were of the view it was of critical importance for Canadians to be able to leave comments and have their voices heard regarding initiatives and policies important to them.” In December 2022, Cabinet said, without following through, that it would attempt to reintroduce 2021 Bill C-36: An Act To Amend The Criminal Code, to censor legal internet content by fall. It would have come with $70,000 fines for legal content deemed “likely to foment detestation or vilification.”Canadians’ Views found the public to be unconvinced such a bill was needed or even a good idea. “While most believed harmful content online represented a growing concern few felt it to be a major issue at present,” the reports stated. “Several were of the view that individuals were typically able to avoid harmful content by blocking it or not utilizing platforms on which it was present.”“While a few felt actions should be taken to limit the reach or prohibit harmful online content several were concerned these efforts might have the unintended consequence of impeding what they viewed as the rights of individuals to freely express themselves online,” it continued, adding Canadians were confident they could “filter out hateful content” without Ottawa intervening. “Participants were asked if they were concerned about the spread of misinformation and disinformation,” said Canadians’ Views. “Though all participants reported feeling some degree of concern some also expressed reservations about the potential for censorship in any attempt by the federal government to prevent the proliferation of false information online.”