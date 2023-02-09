digital-identity-1
By Amanda Brown

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Privy Council Office has commissioned confidential research on a national electronic ID system. Parliament has repeatedly rejected any mandatory identification program as intrusive and costly, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Widespread adoption of digital credentials by Canadians may be difficult to achieve, especially among cohorts of society who may already be somewhat distrustful of public institutions,” said a September 7 Privy Council report.

