The federal government has dropped the last of its mask mandates, ending a requirement that taxpayers mask themselves at Service Canada offices.
“We need to discuss this with each of the groups, the health and security groups,” Jean-François Tremblay, deputy minister of social development, yesterday told the Commons human resources committee. “But that should be in the next days and weeks.”
Authorities disclosed the change under questioning by Conservative MP Rosemarie Falk (Battlefords-Lloydminster, Sask.). “My office is receiving an increasing number of phone calls with respect to limited services that are available to them through Service Canada,” said Falk, who recounted “a complaint from a constituent who was turned away and refused service for not being masked despite having a medical exemption.”
“Why is a mask mandate appropriate for Service Canada but not necessary in other federal government settings?” asked Falk. “My understanding is masks now are encouraged but are not required,” replied Social Development Minister Karina Gould.
“That’s a policy change?” asked Falk. “That’s been a very recent policy change,” replied Minister Gould, adding: “No matter where Canadians are across this country they should get good accessible services. That is something that is really important.” The rule was suspended effective last Friday, said Gould.
Cabinet imposed a mask mandate, the first of its kind, beginning with air passengers on April 20, 2020. Cabinet last October 2 suspended enforcement of the Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination Requirements. Minister Gould yesterday gave no reason why Service Canada offices continued to refuse service to unmasked visitors.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last September 26 told reporters that cabinet imposed mask mandates on the advice of scientists. “We followed the recommendations of public health experts, doctors and scientists,” said Trudeau. “We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the science.”
The Public Health Agency of Canada never recommended mask mandates. “From a public health perspective we want people to be sort of informed and make that a voluntary choice,” Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer, told reporters January 21, 2022.
“People should be encouraged,” said Njoo. “It doesn’t have to be because there is a mandate. It’s because people see the value in and of itself to protect themselves and protect others.”
Pandemic mandates were unpopular, according to in-house research by the Privy Council Office. Mask mandates “had little impact overall with some feeling in many cases they had done more harm than good,” said a report last May 16, Continuous Qualitative Data Collection of Canadians’ Views.
Vaccine mandates were most unpopular. “All participants were of the view vaccine requirements had been largely harmful, believing they had been divisive, ineffective and unfairly targeted those who had made the personal decision to not get vaccinated,” said Canadians Views.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(1) comment
It's about time they dropped their ridiculous mandate to wear masks. Wearing a cheap ill-fitting mask to stop a virus is about as effective as using window screening to carry water.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.