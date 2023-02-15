Mask litter

 By Reid Small

The federal government has dropped the last of its mask mandates, ending a requirement that taxpayers mask themselves at Service Canada offices.

“We need to discuss this with each of the groups, the health and security groups,” Jean-François Tremblay, deputy minister of social development, yesterday told the Commons human resources committee. “But that should be in the next days and weeks.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(1) comment

retiredpop
retiredpop

It's about time they dropped their ridiculous mandate to wear masks. Wearing a cheap ill-fitting mask to stop a virus is about as effective as using window screening to carry water.

