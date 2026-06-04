Federal government launches national AI strategy with plans for supercomputer and job creation

TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled the federal government’s long-awaited national artificial intelligence strategy Thursday, pledging at least $2 billion in new investments aimed at strengthening Canada’s AI sector while emphasizing safety, economic growth and technological sovereignty.Speaking in Toronto alongside AI Minister Evan Solomon, Carney said artificial intelligence will reshape society and that Canada must ensure the benefits are broadly shared.“The question is not whether AI will transform our lives. It will,” Carney said. “The question is will it improve the lives of all Canadians or benefit only a few.”The strategy outlines a series of goals intended to position Canada as a global leader in AI development and adoption over the next decade. Among its key targets are increasing business adoption of AI from 12% today to 60% by 2034, creating up to 250,000 jobs through AI adoption by 2031, and constructing a world-leading supercomputer as part of a broader effort to build sovereign Canadian AI infrastructure.The plan also commits to providing free AI literacy training to Canadians, including reaching one million entry-level post-secondary students, and creating a multilateral alliance aimed at strengthening Canada’s autonomy in critical AI technologies..Carney said the strategy is guided by three core principles: safety, reliability and sovereignty.The government acknowledged concerns surrounding artificial intelligence, including deepfakes, misinformation, privacy risks and the potential impact on democratic institutions.The strategy proposes modernizing consumer privacy legislation, introducing online safety measures, exploring watermarking requirements for AI-generated content and reviewing the federal Privacy Act. It also commits to protecting elections from AI-related threats.While the document highlights those objectives, it contains few specifics on how the government intends to implement some of the proposed measures.The federal government has previously indicated it is considering age restrictions for social media platforms and AI chatbots, particularly for younger users, though no formal policy has been announced.As part of its safety agenda, Ottawa will invest $50 million to expand the capabilities of the Canadian AI Safety Institute. The institute will be tasked with monitoring risks, conducting technical research and evaluating AI systems.The government also plans to establish a Canada Trusted AI Certification program designed to help consumers identify AI products that meet federal standards.A major component of the strategy focuses on workforce development and education.Through a National AI Literacy Initiative, Ottawa plans to provide introductory AI training programs accessible to Canadians nationwide. The initiative will also train more than 3,000 educators and provide AI-focused classroom resources.The government says it expects AI adoption to support the creation of up to 250,000 jobs by 2031. It also plans to create as many as 90,000 AI-related employment opportunities for young Canadians through programs such as the Student Work Placement Program and Canada Summer Jobs..Officials said the government will monitor both job creation and potential job displacement caused by AI. The strategy notes that Statistics Canada will continue measuring the technology’s impact on the labour market through its Artificial Intelligence and Technology Measurement Program.Labour organizations expressed concerns about the plan’s emphasis on economic growth and adoption.The Canadian Union of Public Employees criticized the strategy, arguing it does not provide sufficient protections for workers who may be affected by automation and AI-driven workplace changes.The strategy also seeks to accelerate AI adoption among Canadian businesses.Ottawa plans to expand support for small and medium-sized enterprises through financing programs offered by the Business Development Bank of Canada. The government will invest $500 million into its Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative to help startups and growing firms scale their operations.An additional $700 million will be directed toward the AI Compute Access Fund, which assists Canadian organizations in obtaining the computing resources required to develop AI technologies.The strategy introduces a new AI Missions Program intended to fund projects that deliver measurable public benefits. The first mission will allocate $200 million toward improving health-care outcomes through AI applications.To support domestic firms competing internationally, Ottawa is establishing a $500-million Canadian Tech Growth Fund. The fund will provide capital and investment support to promising Canadian AI companies and could allow the federal government to take equity positions in selected firms.According to the strategy, the initiative is intended to help companies attract investment, retain intellectual property and talent, and remain headquartered in Canada.The government also signalled that Canada’s proposed sovereign wealth fund could be used to support strategically important AI companies, though details about the fund have yet to be released.The strategy marks the most significant federal AI policy initiative since Canada became an early investor in artificial intelligence research. The government says its objective is to ensure the country remains competitive as nations around the world race to develop advanced AI capabilities while addressing concerns about safety, security and economic disruption.