News

Federal government planning social media ban on kids 14 and younger

Overwhelming majority of Canadians agree that the "government should require minimum age for social media access” according to poll
Kids using a phone
Kids using a phoneAntoni Shkraba Studio via pexels.com
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Government
Social Media
Canpoli
Social Media Account
Social media ban for kids

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news