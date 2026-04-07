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Federal government polled Canadians on housing slogans as shortage worsened

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Housing Minister Gregor Robinson
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Housing Minister Gregor RobinsonGovernment of Canada
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Housing Affordability
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