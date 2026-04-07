Federal government polled Canadians on housing slogans as shortage worsened

CALGARY — Cabinet turned to marketing experts and focus groups to test slogans and logos as Canada’s housing shortage worsened, according to internal records that raise fresh questions about priorities in addressing affordability.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Privy Council Office commissioned nationwide focus groups to gauge which branding concepts would best convince Canadians the government had a plan to fix the crisis.The research centred on messaging for “Build Canada Homes,” a proposed multi-billion dollar Crown corporation pitched as a cornerstone of Ottawa’s housing strategy. Participants were asked to evaluate logos and slogans designed to sell the initiative to the public.In a report titled Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views, a red-and-cream logo ranked highest among participants, with many saying it evoked the Canadian flag and appeared simple and recognizable. .Canadians losing faith in Ottawa’s housing plan as crisis deepens.Others dismissed it as generic and unlikely to stand out online or in advertising.The findings were based on focus groups conducted across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Québec City and Newfoundland and Labrador under a $1.6 million contract with Toronto-based pollster The Strategic Counsel.The report is dated November 14, months before cabinet introduced Bill C-20 on February 5 to formally establish "Build Canada Homes" with $11.5 billion in planned federal spending.Records also show bureaucrats tested multiple slogans to determine which message resonated most with Canadians.Among the options presented:“Canada has a new housing plan, the most ambitious since the Second World War.”“Canada has a new housing plan at a time when Canadians are coming together to stand up against global challenges.”.WATCH: Housing minister blames Middle East war for Canada’s housing crisis\n\n.“Faced with the current housing situation, we know that it is time to build. Build Canada Homes will get housing built.”The first slogan emerged as the clear favourite. Researchers said participants found it easier to understand and more effective in explaining the initiative, with many responding positively to the comparison with the Second World War as a signal of urgency.A smaller share preferred the second slogan, describing it as more upbeat and supportive of a “Team Canada” approach to solving housing shortages and broader economic challenges.The third message received generally positive feedback, though some participants said it lacked detail and questioned whether it was aimed primarily at builders rather than the general public.The focus on branding comes as Ottawa acknowledges the scale of the crisis. Cabinet has said housing construction must double to at least 500,000 units annually to restore affordability.However, the Parliamentary Budget Officer warned in a December 2 report that the new Crown corporation would make only a “modest contribution” to overall housing supply, raising doubts about whether messaging can match results.