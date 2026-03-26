Federal government seizes control of Gordie Howe Bridge amid Trump compensation threat

Ottawa moved to take direct control of the $6.4 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge with no prior notice, shifting authority from a Crown agency to cabinet as tensions escalate over threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to block its opening.Blacklock's Reporter says the Transport Canada intervention was formalized through a legal notice that transfers oversight of the Windsor-Detroit crossing from the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority directly to federal ministers. Officials said the move ensures additional regulatory oversight once the bridge becomes operational, though no explicit reason was given for the timing.Cabinet stated the regulatory change allows the department to step in “where required,” adding it creates an added layer of protection under the International Bridges and Tunnels Act. The Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement said advance notice was unnecessary.The abrupt shift comes 14 years after Parliament first approved construction of the crossing and follows mounting pressure from Washington. Earlier this year, Trump publicly warned he would block the bridge’s opening unless the United States receives compensation, suggesting his country should hold a significant ownership stake.“We will start negotiations immediately,” Trump wrote at the time, adding the U.S. should “perhaps at least own one half of this asset.”.The span, linking Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, Mich., was financed entirely by Canadian taxpayers and built to provide an alternative to the privately owned Ambassador Bridge. The crossing is expected to play a critical role in North American trade, with the Detroit River corridor already handling hundreds of millions of dollars in daily shipments.Despite the U.S. president’s objections, Prime Minister Mark Carney has maintained Canada’s position, emphasizing the country paid for construction while describing the bridge as a shared asset between Canada and the state of Michigan.Federal officials insisted the regulatory amendment is not tied to international obligations or disputes, even as the timing coincides with escalating rhetoric from the White House over control and compensation tied to the project.