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Federal government to shut down Arctic naval refuelling base

Ottawa is planning to dismantle the Nanisivik Naval Facility on Baffin Island, Nunavut, says funds will be redirected into other Arctic infrastructure projects
Nanisivik Naval Facility in Nunavut
Nanisivik Naval Facility in NunavutDepartment of National Defence
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Nanisivik Naval Facility
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