Federal government to spend billions positioning Canada as nuclear leader

CALGARY — The federal government is ramping up its push to expand nuclear power, unveiling plans for a sweeping new strategy while committing billions in taxpayer dollars to bolster the sector and fund new technologies.At a conference in Ottawa Wednesday, Tim Hodgson announced that Natural Resources Canada is developing a national Nuclear Energy Strategy, expected by the end of 2026, aimed at positioning the country as a global energy “superpower.”The plan comes alongside significant federal spending, including a $40-million allocation in 2026–2027 to explore microreactors for military use, particularly in remote and northern regions. The funding, announced on behalf of Defence Minister David J. McGuinty, will assess whether small-scale reactors can power Canadian Armed Forces operations in isolated areas.Ottawa is also pouring $2.2 billion over the next decade into infrastructure at Chalk River Laboratories, the country’s primary nuclear research site, as part of a broader effort to modernize aging facilities and support reactor development, fuel innovation, and safety systems. The forthcoming strategy will centre on four key priorities: expanding nuclear construction across Canada, boosting exports, increasing uranium production, and accelerating new technologies such as small modular reactors and fusion energy..Federal officials argue the spending is necessary to secure long-term energy supply and affordability, while tapping into a global nuclear market projected to grow by as much as $200 billion annually by 2030.Canada already generates roughly 13% of its electricity from nuclear power, with 17 reactors operating in Ontario and New Brunswick. The sector contributes about $22 billion each year to the national economy. Uranium remains a major export driver, with Canada producing about 24% of global supply in 2024. Nearly 90% of that output is shipped abroad, primarily from Saskatchewan, where the industry supports more than 3,400 jobs. The government says expanding nuclear capacity will help electrify the economy, create jobs, and stabilize energy costs. Critics, however, have long raised concerns about ballooning project costs, timelines, and the risks of relying on large-scale federal spending to drive industrial policy.Hodgson insisted the country must move quickly to stay competitive, arguing Canada risks falling behind without aggressive investment in nuclear development.“Our government is moving at speeds not seen in generations,” he said, framing nuclear energy as central to economic growth and national security.