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Federal government to spend billions positioning Canada as nuclear leader

Federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson.
Federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson.Ben Nelms/CBC
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Nuclear
Cdnpoli
Nuclear Power
Natural Resources Canada
Cdnpol
Nuclear Energy
Tim Hodgson
nuclear power generation
nuclear energy strategy
david j. mcguinty
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