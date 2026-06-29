Federal government under pressure to justify billions spent on migrant hotel program

CALGARY — The federal government is preparing to defend billions of dollars in spending on housing and hotel accommodations for illegal immigrants and asylum claimants amid growing media scrutiny and opposition criticism, according to internal documents obtained through Access to Information legislation.As first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter, officials at the Department of Immigration acknowledged concerns over public attention focused on the cost of shelter programs and whether taxpayer-funded supports are producing measurable results.“Media continue to focus on federal spending related to asylum supports and pressures on housing and social services,” stated a March 31 memorandum prepared for Immigration Minister Lena Diab.“Recent reporting and Opposition motions question overall costs, claimant volumes and whether federal investments are delivering results. A responsive approach is recommended.”The memo comes as Ottawa attempts to transition away from a controversial program that provided free hotel accommodations for illegal border crossers and refugee claimants.In 2024, the federal government announced plans to phase out hotel use and instead committed $417 million to help 12 municipalities in Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador develop what it described as permanent and sustainable housing solutions by 2026.According to the memorandum, participating jurisdictions are expected to submit annual reports detailing the first year of program results..Conservatives urge Carney to replace Immigration Minister Lena Diab.According to the memorandum, participating jurisdictions are expected to submit annual reports detailing the first year of program results.“Following this, the department will return to your office with an assessment of outcomes,” the memo stated.A companion briefing document titled Findings From The First Interim Results Report emphasized the need to demonstrate tangible progress.“The department will brief and visualize further progress this summer,” the report said.Officials indicated communities involved in the program are expected to significantly reduce or eliminate reliance on hotels and motels once new housing projects become operational.“What’s next for jurisdictions: A majority intend to eliminate hotel and motel use and greatly reduce or eliminate the need for prolonged stays at emergency shelters,” the report stated.However, much of the supporting data in the 22-page document was redacted.The internal review follows previous disclosures showing the federal government has spent billions of dollars accommodating asylum claimants and illegal migrants since border crossings surged in recent years.In a 2024 submission to a Senate committee, Immigration Canada acknowledged that asylum claimants were historically expected to secure their own housing or rely on provincial and municipal shelter systems.“Since 2017 however due to the higher volume of claimants arriving in Canada, the government has expended approximately $1.76 billion to help address the interim housing needs of asylum claimants,” the department wrote.Federal support for the program has since been extended, with an additional $1.1 billion budgeted through 2027.“The federal government indicated its intent to continue to support jurisdictions while shifting focus towards permanent approaches,” the department said.The documents did not explain how municipalities would ultimately provide long-term housing for foreign claimants once federal funding expires.Previous disclosures have shown the federal government arranged hotel accommodations for migrants in communities across the country, from Surrey, BC, to St. John’s, NL.According to a 2023 response tabled in the House of Commons, hotel costs alone for 105,315 illegal immigrants who crossed into Canada through the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing in Quebec totalled $127.5 million.