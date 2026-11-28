CALGARY — Running quarantine hotels and buying tests during the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed the Public Health Agency of Canada, even after it hired more staff and spent more money, according to an internal review. The agency recommends handing off both jobs in a future pandemic.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the findings of the agency’s review of its border and travel health program from 2020 to 2026. The review found the agency lacked the experience and local staff to manage hotels and other quarantine facilities across Canada for months at a time.The agency also tasked the National Microbiology Laboratory with procuring testing services. .Federal worker who said God warned him against COVID-19 vaccine wins back pay.Staff interviewed for the review said the lab’s expertise in genomic sequencing could help officials decide which testing supplies to buy, but other federal departments were better equipped to buy and distribute them.Parliament created the agency in 2004 to prepare for pandemics. Its annual budget stood at $675.3 million before COVID-19.The review said outsourcing hotel management and test procurement would free staff to focus on border health measures. It left open whether private contractors would take on either job.Then-chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam told Canadians in the early weeks of the outbreak that “transmission is largely under control” and predicted the virus would affect less than 10% of the population.A January 29, 2020, agency briefing note also advised healthy travellers they did not need to wear masks while visiting China, including Wuhan.Federal ministers publicly praised health officials that spring. On April 14, 2020, Chrystia Freeland told reporters that chief public health officers across Canada had become “this generation’s rock stars.”