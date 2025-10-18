Federal health minister doubles down as gov’t refuses to loosen regulations on nicotine pouches

Canada's Minister of Health, Marjorie Michel, said the federal government has no plans to reverse or modify the regulations around Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRTs) products, including nicotine pouches. At a press conference in Calgary on Friday, when asked first whether her government would ever reconsider the regulations, the minister simply stated, "No."When asked why, Minister Michel stated, "I think we made the decision and we are moving with the decision we made at that time.” The feds had previously announced Canada's Tobacco Strategy in 2018, which was set to achieve "the target of less than 5% tobacco use by 2035.".They had stated they would spend $66 million to "help Canadians who smoke to quit or reduce the harms of their addiction to nicotine, and protect youth and people who do not use tobacco from the dangers of tobacco use and nicotine addiction."In a federal survey published in 2024, 12% of Canadians aged 15 and older were reported smoking cigarettes in 2022.That is approximately 4.2 million Canadians over the age of 15 who smoke.However, products that are meant to help curb smoking habits, like NRTs, are currently federally regulated under the Natural Health Products Regulations (NHPR).."To reduce the potential for nicotine exposure, dependence, and other health harms for this population, the Order was published in the Canada Gazette, Part II, on August 28, 2024," it stated."To achieve these aims, the Order sets restrictions on the advertising of NRTs in addition to other measures such as those for labelling and packaging."For example, ZONNIC is an NRT that is now restricted, as it will "no longer be available at other retail locations, such as gas stations or convenience stores.”"ZONNIC will only be available for purchase in select pharmacies."