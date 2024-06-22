Federal hiring process criticized for excessive paperwork and delays

A recent survey by the Public Service Commission has revealed that federal hiring practices are mired in bureaucracy, with 86% of managers finding the process "burdensome" and 64% citing "too much paperwork" as the main culprit.Blacklock's Reporter says the survey, which gathered responses from 84,741 federal employees, highlights the need for reform in the hiring process, which is often plagued by lengthy approval stages and security clearance delays.As Commissioner Patrick Borbey testified in 2019, "We can agree 197 days is unacceptably long" for average wait times to fill a position with an external applicant. Internal hiring takes an average of 175 days, with background checks and language proficiency tests adding significant delays.Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West) pressed Borbey on why not all federal jobs are publicly posted for applicants from the private sector, as is the case in countries like Australia and New Zealand. Borbey acknowledged that this would make the process fairer for all Canadians but noted that individual managers currently make decisions on a case-by-case basis.