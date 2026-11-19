CALGARY — Ottawa is concentrating its housing efforts on stabilizing the Toronto and Vancouver markets after dropping its goal of 500,000 housing starts a year across Canada, Blacklock’s Reporter reported.“We are doing everything we can right now to get the market back on its feet in Toronto and Vancouver,” Housing Minister Gregor Robertson told reporters. “Those are our biggest markets that are struggling right now.”Cabinet had for years described 500,000 annual starts as the minimum needed to restore housing affordability by 2030. Canada’s record was 273,200 starts in 1976.A June 17 briefing note from Robertson’s department cited Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation forecasts of 247,000 starts in 2026, falling to 223,000 in 2027 and 216,000 in 2028. In a written response tabled in the House of Commons on September 21, the department said its framework was “designed to move beyond measuring outputs such as housing counts.”.MPs demand housing targets after Liberals abandon promise of 500,000 new homes annually\n\n.Pressed on why housing starts had yet to double, Robertson pointed to the limits of Ottawa’s influence over private construction.“The Government of Canada cannot force Canadians to build housing,” he said. “That’s the market.”Robertson said Ottawa has a role in getting affordable, non-market housing built and would continue working with provinces and municipalities.Conservative MP Michael Chong told the Commons the plan had failed, citing the prime minister’s election pledge to build homes “at a scale and at a speed not seen since the Second World War.”The Commons human resources committee called on cabinet to keep tracking construction. In a November 4 report, MPs said the federal housing plan should have “a clear goal, a reasonable time frame and a set of quantifiable objectives.”